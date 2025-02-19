Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin (centre) with patriarch Kirill (left), who is a vocal advocate of the Ukraine invasion (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU agrees new sanctions, despite Trump's pro-Russia swerve

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have adopted a 16th round of anti-Kremlin sanctions, despite a major détente in US-Russia relations.

Ambassadors from all 27 EU states gave the go ahead at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (19 February), with foreign ministers due to formally adopt them in Brussels on Monday — the third anniversary of Russia's full invasion of Ukraine.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

