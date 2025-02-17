Ad
euobserver
Seven EU leaders and top EU and Nato officials met in Paris on Monday (Photo: EU Council)

EU talks Ukraine peacekeepers, as US and Russia prepare deal

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some EU countries have begun pledging peace-keeping soldiers for Ukraine, amid disarray on Russia policy due to US president Donald Trump's freewheeling diplomacy.

The Dutch, Brits, and Swedes have said they were ready to send soldiers to Ukraine if there was a ceasefire deal, speaking around a hastily convened mini-summit in Paris on Monday ( 17 February). <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Trump's man lets rip with far-right rhetoric in Munich
Hegseth at Nato HQ denies US 'betrayal' of Ukraine
Seven EU leaders and top EU and Nato officials met in Paris on Monday (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections