EU talks Ukraine peacekeepers, as US and Russia prepare deal

Some EU countries have begun pledging peace-keeping soldiers for Ukraine, amid disarray on Russia policy due to US president Donald Trump's freewheeling diplomacy.
The Dutch, Brits, and Swedes have said they were ready to send soldiers to Ukraine if there was a ceasefire deal, speaking around a hastily convened mini-summit in Paris on Monday ( 17 February). <...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
