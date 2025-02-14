Ad
euobserver
JD Vance spoke at length in support of the far-right and pro-Russian candidates in upcoming Romanian and German elections (Photo: MSC)

Trump's man lets rip with far-right rhetoric in Munich

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

America's top envoy to Europe championed far-right populists and ridiculed allies, in a critical moment in transatlantic relations on Friday (14 February).

The EU's political elite had gathered at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany to hear

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia's dark art of vote-fixing in Romania worries Nato
As Trump sells out Europe’s security, ‘war is not over’ in Ukraine
Hegseth at Nato HQ denies US 'betrayal' of Ukraine
JD Vance spoke at length in support of the far-right and pro-Russian candidates in upcoming Romanian and German elections (Photo: MSC)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections