Ad
euobserver

Column

No more 'wake-up calls for Europe': stand up or perish

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

If you search for the phrase “wake-up call for Europe” in your favourite search engine, you will be overwhelmed by a deafening chorus of buzzes, alarms, ringtones, and vibrations.

In recent years, Europe has been urged to “wake up” for a host of reasons: climate challenges, sluggish innovation, uncontrolled migration, energy dependence, rightwing populism, eco...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Related articles

Trump's man lets rip with far-right rhetoric in Munich
As Trump sells out Europe’s security, ‘war is not over’ in Ukraine
Hegseth at Nato HQ denies US 'betrayal' of Ukraine

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections