No more 'wake-up calls for Europe': stand up or perish

If you search for the phrase “wake-up call for Europe” in your favourite search engine, you will be overwhelmed by a deafening chorus of buzzes, alarms, ringtones, and vibrations.
In recent years, Europe has been urged to “wake up” for a host of reasons: climate challenges, sluggish innovation, uncontrolled migration, energy dependence, rightwing populism, eco...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).