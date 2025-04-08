Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas also visited Albania and Montenegro this week (Photo: EU Commission)

Bosnian political crisis spilled into EU press briefing

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Bosnia's political crisis spilled into an EU press conference in Sarajevo on Tuesday (8 April), but there's little prospect of EU sanctions or arrest of secessionist Serb chiefs. 

The representative of Bosnia's Serb entity briefly traded jibes with the Bosniak and Croat leaders, as EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas gazed sideways from her podium, befor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kurti claims victory in Kosovo election, but stalemate on coalition looms
Hungary's Orbán: How to proudly defy EU and international law
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas also visited Albania and Montenegro this week (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections