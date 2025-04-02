Ad
euobserver
Encouraged by Donald Trump in the White House, Orbán has become more vocal in his actions against the international rules-based order. (Photo: European Council)

Hungary's Orbán: How to proudly defy EU and international law

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Roland Papp, Brussels,

As rule of law further deteriorates in Hungary, EU institutions are looking at accelerating sanctions under Article 7 of the EU treaty - a procedure stuck in limbo since 2018.

In the European Council, already 19 EU member states seem ready to move forward with Article 7 to strip Hungary's voting rights, according to an EU source.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Roland Papp is a Hungarian journalist based in Brussels.

Related articles

Budapest Pride under threat, as Orbán tests what he can get away with
Netanyahu trip to Hungary lays bare EU lip service to ICC
EU-26 back Ukraine at summit, again bypassing Hungary's Orbán
Hungary's Orbán is first EU leader to ban gay Pride
Encouraged by Donald Trump in the White House, Orbán has become more vocal in his actions against the international rules-based order. (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Roland Papp is a Hungarian journalist based in Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections