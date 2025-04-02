Hungary's Orbán: How to proudly defy EU and international law

As rule of law further deteriorates in Hungary, EU institutions are looking at accelerating sanctions under Article 7 of the EU treaty - a procedure stuck in limbo since 2018.
In the European Council, already 19 EU member states seem ready to move forward with Article 7 to strip Hungary's voting rights, according to an EU source.
Roland Papp is a Hungarian journalist based in Brussels.
