Budapest Pride under threat, as Orbán tests what he can get away with

It was only a matter of time.

For years, Viktor Orbán has systematically dismantled Hungary’s democratic institutions, turning the country into an autocratic enclave within the European Union.

He has attacked independent media, hollowed out the judiciary, and driven a relentless campaign against LGBTQ+ rights.

Now, he has set his sights on Budapest Pride — threatening to ban the Pride march outright.

This is not just about one event. It is a calculated political move. Orbán, explicitly relishing a friendlier international climate with the return of Donald Trump, is testing the limits of what he can get away with. He is betting that European institutions, distracted by bigger geopolitical crises, will let this slide.

If they do, the consequences will be far-reaching.

A Pride ban is not just an attack on Hungary’s LGBTQ+ community — it is a litmus test for European democracy. If an EU member state can strip away fundamental rights with impunity, what does that say about the Union’s credibility? If the right to peaceful assembly is negotiable in Budapest today, where will it be threatened tomorrow?

This moment demands more than carefully worded statements of concern.

We call on politicians, MEPs, MPs, government leaders, and ministers across Europe to take a stand.

Announce that you are coming to Budapest Pride. Book your tickets. Pledge to be there in greater numbers than ever before.

If Orbán wants to shut down Pride, then let him try to ban thousands of European leaders, activists, and citizens from marching in the heart of Budapest.

For his government, this crackdown is nothing more than a cynical distraction — a tired political playbook that scapegoats LGBTQ+ people to shore up his power. But for countless Hungarians, this is not a game. This is their lives. Lives made miserable, dignity stripped away, futures put on hold. They deserve your support.

The Budapest Pride organisers have made their message clear: "We will not let them ban Hungary’s largest recurring human rights demonstration. This year marks the 30th Budapest Pride March, and it has never been more important. Join us on June 28 — let’s march together!"

The question now is not whether Orbán will continue down this path. He will. The question is whether Europe will let him.

The European Commission and the European Council must act. Article 2 of the EU Treaties is not a suggestion — it is the foundation of the Union. If the EU allows one of its own governments to openly trample fundamental rights, it sends a message to autocrats everywhere: You can dismantle democracy, and Brussels will look the other way.

They are breaking the law. Not us. Not you.

European citizens, write to your representatives. Ask them a simple question: Will you march with us in Budapest?

European institutions, this is your moment to prove that the rights enshrined in EU law still mean something.

Members of the Hungarian LGBTQ+ community are European citizens, too. They deserve Europe’s support. Now is the time to show it.

Now is the time to show it. See you on the streets of Budapest. #SeeYouAtBudapestPride