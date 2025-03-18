Ad
Hungarian police at Budapest Pride in 2009 (Photo: Peter Gyöngy)

Hungary's Orbán is first EU leader to ban gay Pride

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary has set the stage for mass-scale civil disobedience in Budapest on 28 June by banning Budapest Pride.

Activists on social media began pledging to redouble their numbers at the 2025 gay-rights rally in Hungary immediately after parliament voted to stop it on Tuesday (17 March) for the sake of "child protection".

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

