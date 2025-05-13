Ad
euobserver
Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić (r) with EU Council chairman António Costa (l) in Belgrade on Tuesday (Photo: European Council)

EU chief Costa meets Serbia's Vučić, despite Moscow visit and protests

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU Council chief António Costa met with Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić on Tuesday (13 May), despite Vučić’s recent Moscow visit and ongoing student-led protests against corruption in his Belgrade regime.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

'Our fight won't be a short one', warns Serbian student protestor
Serbia's mass 'moral' protest is Vučić’s Achilles heel, ex-minister says
Serbia's alarming path toward media suppression 
Democracy for sale? Why the EU must break with Serbia's Vučić
Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić (r) with EU Council chairman António Costa (l) in Belgrade on Tuesday (Photo: European Council)

Related articles

