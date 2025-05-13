EU chief Costa meets Serbia's Vučić, despite Moscow visit and protests

EU Council chief António Costa met with Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić on Tuesday (13 May), despite Vučić’s recent Moscow visit and ongoing student-led protests against corruption in his Belgrade regime.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
