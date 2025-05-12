EU to ban 25 Russia-oil ships now in Baltic and North seas

Some 25 shortly-to-be-designated 'shadow fleet' oil tankers are currently sailing through the Baltic Sea or in the North Sea region, posing a threat of oil spills and cable-cutting incidents.
They are among 149 vessels to be added to an EU blacklist of ships helping Russia to bypass a Western oil embargo, according to an EU Commission proposal seen by EUobser...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
