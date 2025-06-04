Ad
EU states host some 4.3 million refugees from Ukraine (Photo: Matthias Berg)

EU and Kyiv prep exit-strategy for millions of Ukrainian refugees

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Millions of Ukrainian refugees throughout the European Union will likely have their safe status extended until March 2027 amid plans for their return or possible transition into permanent residency.

The proposal presented on Wednesday (4 June) by the European Commission and Ukraine's deputy prime minister Oleksiy Chernyshov comes as negotiations for a US-broke...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

