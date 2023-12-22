How to get Ukraine refugees to return home, once war is over

The Russian invasion of Ukraine forced millions of its citizens to flee their homes in search of salvation, including abroad. According to recent estimate, Europe took the majority of them — 5.8 million out of 6.2 recorded globally.

In that context, Germany's role can hardly be overestimated. The country has provided shelter for almost 1.1 million Ukrainians. Among EU countries only Poland can boast more — at 1.6 million.

Despite Russia's ongoing attempt to occupy Ukraine, there ...