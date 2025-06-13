Ad
euobserver
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is Pakistan's former foreign minister and current chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party

Interview

Pakistan’s Zardari warns India-Pakistan conflict threshold ‘lowest ever’

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's former minister of foreign affairs, has been dispatched by his prime minister to plead the country's case on the current shaky ceasefire with India, following the deadly terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on 22 April.

The attack triggered a four-day conflict between the two nuclear-armed powers, leading to a ceas...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Time for the EU to push back on religious freedoms in Pakistan
EU at mercy of home countries in returning rejected asylum seekers
Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is Pakistan's former foreign minister and current chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party

Tags

EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections