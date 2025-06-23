Ad
euobserver
Israel exports some €2,000 of live ornamental fish to Belgium each year, but Belgium exported almost no fish products to Israel ever, according to UN data (Photo: State of Israel)

Investigation

Mystery of Boeing cargo flights from Belgium to Israel

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettmann and Jan Antonissen, Brussels,

A Boeing 747 cargo plane that flies from Belgium in and out of Israel's wartime airspace is carrying mostly fish, not weapons, the Israeli airline says, while no one in Belgium cares to check.

A regular Challenge Airlines flight 5C900 took off from Liège airport in Belgium on Monday (23 June) at 12.45PM and was due to land in Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv at ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldRule of LawInvestigation

Author Bio

Jan Antonissen is a journalist with Belgium's Humo magazine

Related articles

Full text of EU report on Israeli crimes in Gaza
European Defence Fund millions benefiting Israeli state-owned drone manufacturer
Israel violated EU pact on human rights, review says
Israel ignores EU pleading on Iran air strikes
EU top diplomat urges Trump not to bomb Iran
Israel exports some €2,000 of live ornamental fish to Belgium each year, but Belgium exported almost no fish products to Israel ever, according to UN data (Photo: State of Israel)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawInvestigation

Author Bio

Jan Antonissen is a journalist with Belgium's Humo magazine

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections