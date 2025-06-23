Mystery of Boeing cargo flights from Belgium to Israel

A Boeing 747 cargo plane that flies from Belgium in and out of Israel's wartime airspace is carrying mostly fish, not weapons, the Israeli airline says, while no one in Belgium cares to check.
A regular Challenge Airlines flight 5C900 took off from Liège airport in Belgium on Monday (23 June) at 12.45PM and was due to land in Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv at ...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Jan Antonissen is a journalist with Belgium's Humo magazine
Jan Antonissen is a journalist with Belgium's Humo magazine