Ad
euobserver
Romania risks losing money by investing considerable sums in 'transition' technologies (Photo: Wikipedia)

Will Romania be EU's Green Deal laggard?

Green Economy
Opinion
by Eusebiu Stamate and Ciara Barry, Brussels,

The EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is not only intended to boost member state economies struggling in the wake of the pandemic, but also to spearhead their dual green and digital transitions.

While principles such as climate mainstreaming have been agreed at EU level, the real test of the RRF will be to see whether these requirements are embodied in the in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eusebiu Stamate and Ciara Barry are EU climate policy campaigners at the non-profit climate change think tank Sandbag.

Related articles

Why Poland can't and won't hit 2050 EU Green Deal target
Why is building renovation 'Cinderella' of EU Green Deal?
The European gas trap
Draft EU 'green recovery' plan amid clash over natural gas
Romania risks losing money by investing considerable sums in 'transition' technologies (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Eusebiu Stamate and Ciara Barry are EU climate policy campaigners at the non-profit climate change think tank Sandbag.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections