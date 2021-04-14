Will Romania be EU's Green Deal laggard?

The EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is not only intended to boost member state economies struggling in the wake of the pandemic, but also to spearhead their dual green and digital transitions.
While principles such as climate mainstreaming have been agreed at EU level, the real test of the RRF will be to see whether these requirements are embodied in the in...
Eusebiu Stamate and Ciara Barry are EU climate policy campaigners at the non-profit climate change think tank Sandbag.
