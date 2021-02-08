EU should not be a judge of historical issues

Last December, Slovakia and Czechia were not in a position to support the draft Council conclusion on enlargement and, to our surprise, we were labelled as troublemakers trying to complicate the whole process.

On the contrary, we were forced to act in order to prevent the enlargement from being dragged into historical issues and the EU into a role of an arbiter.

We therefore need to clarify our motivations.

A strong EU needs a strong and stable neighbourhood.

That ...