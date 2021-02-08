Ad
The EU is not here to determine who is right or wrong on issues related to history, language or identity (Photo: Nasa)

EU should not be a judge of historical issues

by Tomáš Petříček and Ivan Korčok, Prague/Bratislava,

Last December, Slovakia and Czechia were not in a position to support the draft Council conclusion on enlargement and, to our surprise, we were labelled as troublemakers trying to complicate the whole process.

On the contrary, we were forced to act in order to prevent the enlargement from being dragged into historical issues and the EU into a role of an arbiter.

We therefore need to clarify our motivations.

A strong EU needs a strong and stable neighbourhood.

That ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Tomáš Petříček is the Czech foreign minister and Ivan Korčok is the Slovak foreign minister.

