Can new Iran talks avoid mistakes of the original JCPOA?

As a new round of negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) continue in Vienna, the European Union and the E3 (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) have already achieved a key objective: bringing Iran and the United States back to the table to secure a halt on Iran's nuclear programme.
Washington and Tehran Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nicolas Tenzer is a foreign policy and security analyst and guest professor at Sciences-Po Paris. He is the author of 3 officials reports to the French government and the author of 22 books.
Nicolas Tenzer is a foreign policy and security analyst and guest professor at Sciences-Po Paris. He is the author of 3 officials reports to the French government and the author of 22 books.