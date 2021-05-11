Ad
euobserver
Iran's gains across the Middle East since 2015 have spurred a realignment of security interests, most notably the historic Abraham Accords negotiated between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plus later Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan (Photo: EUobserver)

Can new Iran talks avoid mistakes of the original JCPOA?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Nicolas Tenzer, Paris,

As a new round of negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) continue in Vienna, the European Union and the E3 (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) have already achieved a key objective: bringing Iran and the United States back to the table to secure a halt on Iran's nuclear programme.

Washington and Tehran

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nicolas Tenzer is a foreign policy and security analyst and guest professor at Sciences-Po Paris. He is the author of 3 officials reports to the French government and the author of 22 books.

Related articles

EU holds nuclear talks in shadow of Iran hanging
Why Iran desperately wants a new nuclear deal
EU-brokered nuclear talks go ahead despite Iran defiance
Iran's gains across the Middle East since 2015 have spurred a realignment of security interests, most notably the historic Abraham Accords negotiated between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plus later Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Nicolas Tenzer is a foreign policy and security analyst and guest professor at Sciences-Po Paris. He is the author of 3 officials reports to the French government and the author of 22 books.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections