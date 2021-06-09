Ad
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was in Strasbourg for the parliament's first plenary meeting there since the start of the pandemic (Photo: European Commission)

Commission to approve first Covid-recovery plans next week

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (8 June) the EU Commission will start approving next week the first national plans submitted by member state governments to secure money from the bloc's coronavirus pandemic recovery fund.

It means the commission will put forward the legislative proposals for the council of member states to be able to unlock the funds allocated from the €800bn fund.

From the council's side, Portuguese EU affairs minister Ana Paula Zacarias told MEPs that memb...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

