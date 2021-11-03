An EU-US deal for Bosnia and Herzegovina's disintegration

The EU's policy in Bosnia and Herzegovina – indeed the wider Western Balkans – has been on a failing trajectory ever since it took the reins a decade and a half ago.

Now, in cooperation with the US and UK, it is seeking to camouflage that failure with appeasement of separatists in Bosnia, at the same time lending a geopolitical win to adversary Russia for free.

This in effect would amount to colluding with the country's nationalist leaders in an accelerated path towards ethno-t...