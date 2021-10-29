Moldova 'between rock and hard place', PM says

Moldovan prime minister Natalia Gavrilița has declined to confirm reports of Gazprom blackmail, but thanked her EU "friends" for their support in dealing with Russia.

"We are still in the middle of negotiations [with Gazprom], so we rather not comment on this specific point," she told EUobserver on Thursday when asked about a recent report on Gazprom dirty tricks in the Financial Times.

The Kremlin-controlled gas giant had promised cheaper gas and increased winter supply in retur...