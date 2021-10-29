Ad
Moldovan prime minister Natalia Gavrilita (l) sought support for gas troubles in EU. Ursula von der Leyen (r). Source: EC - Audiovisual Service (Photo: twitter)

Interview

Moldova 'between rock and hard place', PM says

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Moldovan prime minister Natalia Gavrilița has declined to confirm reports of Gazprom blackmail, but thanked her EU "friends" for their support in dealing with Russia.

"We are still in the middle of negotiations [with Gazprom], so we rather not comment on this specific point," she told EUobserver on Thursday when asked about a recent report on Gazprom dirty tricks in the Financial Times.

The Kremlin-controlled gas giant had promised cheaper gas and increased winter supply in retur...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

