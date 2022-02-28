War in Ukraine seen as watershed for EU gas addiction

Western sanctions, while unprecedented, have left the Russian energy exports largely unscathed – raising questions about the EU's willingness to break its addiction to natural gas.
And with prices of gas soaring, and costs for ordinary Europeans a looming political hot potato, there is resistance to making a clean break even though petroleum and oil and gas make up the country's largest export products by value.
But on Monday (28 February), a number of EU energy ministers calle...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
