It's the big Brexit vote This WEEK

Brexit again will be in the spotlight in the EU and across the United Kingdom, as British MPs will hold their crunch vote on the withdrawal deal - for the second time - on Tuesday (12 March).

With talks currently at an impasse between EU and UK negotiators, it is still in doubt if British prime minister Theresa May will get the assurances over the backstop on the island of Ireland that she thinks necessary to get the majority in parliament for the deal.

The 'backstop' is a mecha...