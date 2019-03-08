Ad
euobserver
Prime minister Theresa May will have a mountain to climb to to overturn the 230-vote majority by which she lost the last vote on her Brexit deal (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

It's the big Brexit vote This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Brexit again will be in the spotlight in the EU and across the United Kingdom, as British MPs will hold their crunch vote on the withdrawal deal - for the second time - on Tuesday (12 March).

With talks currently at an impasse between EU and UK negotiators, it is still in doubt if British prime minister Theresa May will get the assurances over the backstop on the island of Ireland that she thinks necessary to get the majority in parliament for the deal.

The 'backstop' is a mecha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Swedish activist urges EU to double climate goals
Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'
EU and UK in Brexit brinksmanship
Prime minister Theresa May will have a mountain to climb to to overturn the 230-vote majority by which she lost the last vote on her Brexit deal (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections