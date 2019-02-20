Juncker: Orban should leave Europe's centre-right

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party should leave the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament (EP).

"Against lies there's not much you can do," Juncker was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency, adding that he had called for Fidesz's expulsion from the EPP.

"They didn't vote for me in the European Parliament," he said in Stuttgart, Germany, in a speech.

<...