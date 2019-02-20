Ad
euobserver
Orban (l) and Juncker at a meeting of the EPP (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Juncker: Orban should leave Europe's centre-right

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party should leave the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament (EP).

"Against lies there's not much you can do," Juncker was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency, adding that he had called for Fidesz's expulsion from the EPP.

"They didn't vote for me in the European Parliament," he said in Stuttgart, Germany, in a speech.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EPP scolds Orban over university and NGO laws
EPP poised to pick lead candidate, amid struggle over Orban
EPP aims to tame Orban with 'values' resolution
EPP row over Hungary's statement on Poland
Orban (l) and Juncker at a meeting of the EPP (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections