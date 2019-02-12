Ad
euobserver
Mike Pompeo (r) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on Monday (Photo: state.gov)

US warns Hungary on Chinese and Russian corruption

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has warned Hungary that Chinese and Russian "corruption" posed a national security threat.

But Hungary accused the EU of "hypocrisy" on Chinese and Russian trade in return.

The US warning came on the first leg of a trip to EU capitals and Iceland by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Budapest on Monday (11 February).

The US would "share" with Hungary information on "the risks that Huawei's presence in their networks presents ... risks to their own people, to the l...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mike Pompeo (r) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on Monday (Photo: state.gov)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

