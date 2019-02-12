US warns Hungary on Chinese and Russian corruption

The US has warned Hungary that Chinese and Russian "corruption" posed a national security threat.

But Hungary accused the EU of "hypocrisy" on Chinese and Russian trade in return.

The US warning came on the first leg of a trip to EU capitals and Iceland by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Budapest on Monday (11 February).

The US would "share" with Hungary information on "the risks that Huawei's presence in their networks presents ... risks to their own people, to the l...