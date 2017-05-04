Russia unsure how to read French election

Russia is not relying on Marine Le Pen to keep her word on mending relations if she is elected as French president on Sunday (7 May).
Russia’s envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told journalists in Brussels on Wednesday that Moscow was closely following the French campaign ahead of the run-off.
“We have been carefully listening to what each of the, originally, 11 candidates were saying about relations with Russia,” he said.
“They were saying different things, but as recent h...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
