Brexit summit, Turkey and Hungary dominate EU This WEEK

European leaders are digesting the result of the first round of French elections with cautious optimism, as centrist and pro-European Emmanuel Macron takes the lead ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen with the second round taking place in two weeks time.

Macron promised to be a "path of hope" for a stronger and reformed Europe.

Attention will quickly turn back from France to Britain in Brussels as leaders gather on Saturday (29 April) afternoon to agree on the Brexit negotia...