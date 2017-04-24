Ad
euobserver
Juncker to meet with May on Wednesday ahead of the Brexit summit later that week

Brexit summit, Turkey and Hungary dominate EU This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European leaders are digesting the result of the first round of French elections with cautious optimism, as centrist and pro-European Emmanuel Macron takes the lead ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen with the second round taking place in two weeks time.

Macron promised to be a "path of hope" for a stronger and reformed Europe.

Attention will quickly turn back from France to Britain in Brussels as leaders gather on Saturday (29 April) afternoon to agree on the Brexit negotia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Anti-Soros university bill sparks protest in Budapest
Report: Post-Brexit payments, ECJ jurisdiction could last years
MEPs endorse EP red lines on Brexit
Top Turkey MEP urges talks with Erdogan on accession
Juncker to meet with May on Wednesday ahead of the Brexit summit later that week

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections