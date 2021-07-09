Croatian and Slovak courts seen as 'least independent'

Croatian, Slovakian and Polish courts rank among the worst in the EU for their perceived independence, due mainly to concerns of political interference, according to new data published on Thursday (8 July) by the EU.

Bulgaria ranks at number four, followed by Italy, Spain, Hungary and Slovenia, where the majority of respondents to a survey said the independence of the courts is fairly or very bad.

Respondents see interference or pressure from government, or politicians as the mai...