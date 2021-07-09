Ad
euobserver
The data was released as part of the EU Commission’s annual justice scoreboard, which looks at the efficiency, quality and independence of justice systems in EU countries (Photo: dierk schaefer)

Croatian and Slovak courts seen as 'least independent'

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Croatian, Slovakian and Polish courts rank among the worst in the EU for their perceived independence, due mainly to concerns of political interference, according to new data published on Thursday (8 July) by the EU.

Bulgaria ranks at number four, followed by Italy, Spain, Hungary and Slovenia, where the majority of respondents to a survey said the independence of the courts is fairly or very bad.

Respondents see interference or pressure from government, or politicians as the mai...

