euobserver
Children and youth cannot risk having another year of disrupted learning (Photo: Pixabay)

Use the summer to prepare for a safe return to school

Health & Society
Opinion
by Hans Henri P. Kluge, Afshan Khan, Tao Zhan, Copenhagen/Geneva/Moscow,

A school is so much more than a building. It's a place of safety, learning and play – all three so vital in the growth and development of our children. But the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted schooling for an entire generation of children and young people, on a scale never witnessed before.

In Europe and Central Asia, children have missed more than 30 weeks of school. Full school closures have lasted an average of 13 weeks and partial school closures 12 weeks. In some countries the dis...

Health & Society

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

