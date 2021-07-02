Eurocrats who look like Europe

There is a double standard at the heart of the European Union's powerful executive body, the European Commission.
Women — mostly white women — benefit from affirmative action when applying for jobs. But people of colour seeking advancement do not benefit from special consideration.
