61 percent of Europeans surveyed agreed that Covid-19 vaccines could have long-term side-effects that we do not know of yet (Photo: Arne Müseler)

Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A new survey published on Thursday (17 June) shows that three-quarters of all Europeans agree vaccines are the only way to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 76 percent of respondents in the Eurobarometer survey, concluded at the end of May, think that benefits of Covid-19 vaccines outweigh their risks, and 72 percent think that the vaccines authorised by the EU's medicine's agency are safe.

Most people say they ge...

