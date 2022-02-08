Austria contests French claim on migration accord

Austria has disputed claims by the French EU presidency of an informal agreement concerning one the most contentious issues on migration and asylum.
The French had suggested all EU member states accept the principle of binding rules either to relocate asylum seekers, or to offer up some other form of aid like financial contributions or deportations.
A dispute over the issue of sharing out responsibility for migrants, so that countries like Greece are not overburdened by arrivals,...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
