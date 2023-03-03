What China's gamble to back Moscow means for EU

Just as it was expected to be entering the cruising altitude of the announced "Chinese century", China suddenly does not seem to get a step right. First the country botched its response to Covid-19 pandemic. Now it is throwing its weight behind Russia's unprovoked, illegal and genocidal war against Ukraine. All of this comes at a massive cost to China's own best interest and international standing.

In the space of less than a year, China has thrown away a narrative that it carefully nur...