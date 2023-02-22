EU migration policy will turn Greece into the jail of Europe

Europe is stepping back from its core values of human dignity, human rights and the rule of law, which have been the building blocks of the political edifice of the EU.
The refugee-migration issue has dropped every façade, and bared the inhuman policy of 'Fortress Europe' for all to see. The erstwhile EU of solidarity is now openly discussing funding fences and walls.
And the countries of first reception are called upon to pla...
Kostas Arvanitis is a Greek MEP with Syriza/The Left.
