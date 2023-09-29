Ad
The Istanbul Convention and a parallel EU law are designed to curb online hate (Photo: European Parliament)

EU women promised new dawn under anti-violence pact

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is meant to become a safer place for women from Sunday (1 October), as the Istanbul Convention enters into force in Europe.

The treaty is to combat violence against women by obliging the EU's 27 member states to impose "dissuasive" criminal penalties, train professionals to help victims, and pay for awareness-raising campaigns.

Originally crafted by the Council of Europe in Strasbourg and adopted by the EU by a majority vote in May, all 27 countries have signed it but six...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

