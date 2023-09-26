Ad
Unsurprisingly, Poland's ruling PiS party has copied most of these tricks from Hungary's extremist Fidesz party

Will Poles vote for the end of democracy?

by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

Poland holds parliamentary elections on 15 October. The stakes are high. As is all too often the case these days, the election is essentially a referendum on democracy.

Even if you prefered the policies of the ruling PiS party and considered yourself a conservative voter, you would have to vote against the party if saving democracy was your main concern.

The elections highlight the systematic destruction of democratic institutions by the ruling party ever since it entered parlia...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

