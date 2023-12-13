Ad
euobserver
UN headquarters in New York saw Israel lose EU support (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Israel losing EU support on Gaza war, UN vote shows

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU and wider global support for Israel has sharply eroded over the past two months of horrors in the Gaza war, a UN vote has shown.

A majority of 17 out of 27 EU countries backed a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution in New York calling for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza on Tuesday (12 December), while two voted against, and eight abstained.

This compared to eight EU countries in favour, four against, and 15 abstentions when the UNGA voted on a similar ceasefire...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Half of EU backs visa-ban on Israel's 'terrorist' settlers
Israel's Gaza attack 'beyond proportionality', Norway says
Israel's EU ambassador: 'No clean way to do this operation'
UN headquarters in New York saw Israel lose EU support (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections