Israel losing EU support on Gaza war, UN vote shows

EU and wider global support for Israel has sharply eroded over the past two months of horrors in the Gaza war, a UN vote has shown.
A majority of 17 out of 27 EU countries backed a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution in New York calling for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza on Tuesday (12 December), while two voted against, and eight abstained.
This compared to eight EU countries in favour, four against, and 15 abstentions when the UNGA voted on a similar ceasefire...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.