'We got really what we wanted. This is a very crucial day for us because we've done a lot. A huge effort has been done,' said Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk (left) after Usrula von der Leyen's announcement (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU Commission clears Poland's access to up to €137bn EU funds

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The European Commission on Thursday (29 February) legally paved the way for Poland to access up to €137bn EU funds, following Donald Tusk's government's efforts to strengthen the independence of their judiciary and restore the rule of law in the country.

If confirmed by member states, a disbursement of €6.3bn out of a total of €59.8bn in post-pandemic aid will be made in the coming weeks, as the EU executive's preliminary assessment concluded that the country had met the milestones set...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Rule of LawEU Political

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

