EU Commission clears Poland's access to up to €137bn EU funds

The European Commission on Thursday (29 February) legally paved the way for Poland to access up to €137bn EU funds, following Donald Tusk's government's efforts to strengthen the independence of their judiciary and restore the rule of law in the country.

If confirmed by member states, a disbursement of €6.3bn out of a total of €59.8bn in post-pandemic aid will be made in the coming weeks, as the EU executive's preliminary assessment concluded that the country had met the milestones set...