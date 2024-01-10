EU hopes for youth surge in June, asks Taylor Swift for help

The European Commission has pinned its hopes on US pop queen Taylor Swift driving young voters to the polling booths in June.

"No one can mobilise youth better than young people," European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said at the start of a press conference on Wednesday (10 January).

However, few expected Schinas to then publicly ask American singer Taylor Swift to encourage young Europeans to go to the polls, as she did with US citizens on her social media last S...