In the last 2019 elections, the EU saw an increase in voter turnout for the first time ever, largely due to young voters (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU hopes for youth surge in June, asks Taylor Swift for help

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The European Commission has pinned its hopes on US pop queen Taylor Swift driving young voters to the polling booths in June.

"No one can mobilise youth better than young people," European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said at the start of a press conference on Wednesday (10 January).

However, few expected Schinas to then publicly ask American singer Taylor Swift to encourage young Europeans to go to the polls, as she did with US citizens on her social media last S...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

