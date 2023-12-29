EUobserver in 2024: a year to watch out for

2024 will be nothing short of a historic year for democracy.
Around 2 billion people worldwide are slated to vote in national and EU elections, with, among others, the United States, Russia, India, South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh and possibly the United Kingdom heading to the polls.
In the EU, not only will citizens elect a new European Parliament in June, but also member states Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Portugal and Croatia will hold nati...
Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.
