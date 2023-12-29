Ad
euobserver
Also, happy new years! (Photo: Pexels - Photo by rovenimages.com)

EUobserver in 2024: a year to watch out for

EU & the World
Editor's Digest
Opinion
by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

2024 will be nothing short of a historic year for democracy.

Around 2 billion people worldwide are slated to vote in national and EU elections, with, among others, the United States, Russia, India, South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh and possibly the United Kingdom heading to the polls.

In the EU, not only will citizens elect a new European Parliament in June, but also member states Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Portugal and Croatia will hold nati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEditor's DigestOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Related articles

'A prosperous New Year'? EU heads for austerity in 2024
Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?
How will the Ukraine/Russia war pan out in 2024?
Also, happy new years! (Photo: Pexels - Photo by rovenimages.com)

Tags

EU & the WorldEditor's DigestOpinion

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections