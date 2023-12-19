Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin (r) at an official funeral back in 2014 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Even dead Russians could stay on EU blacklists

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU fears Russia will commandeer more European factories, according to new sanctions — which could see even dead Russians' money kept frozen.

Russians "benefitting from the compulsory transfer of ownership of, or control over, entities established in Russia that were previously owned or controlled by Union entities" can, in future, be subject to EU visa-bans and asset-freezes, the new EU sanctions say.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

