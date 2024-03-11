'Procedural' issues weaken EU pressure on Israel

The European Commission has yet to respond to Irish and Spanish demands to review an association agreement with Israel, following weekend reports children were starving to death in northern Gaza.
"We are dealing with it. We are analysing, processing it in line with the internal procedures," Peter Stano, the EU commission's foreign policy spokesperson, told reporters on Monday (11 March).
The letter, sent mid-February, asked the commis...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
