Self-proclaimed 'EU nerd' Stubb elected Finnish president

Former Finnish prime minister and centre-right candidate for the National Coalition Party, Alexander Stubb, 55, emerged victorious in Finland's presidential elections, securing 52 percent of the votes according to a preliminary count.

In the election's second round, Stubb faced Pekka Haavisto, 65, who got 48 percent of the votes. Haavisto ran as an independent but is a long-time member of the Green League.

Stubb defeated Haavisto with very small margins, identical to those by whic...