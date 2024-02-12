Self-proclaimed 'EU nerd' Stubb elected Finnish president

Former Finnish prime minister and centre-right candidate for the National Coalition Party, Alexander Stubb, 55, emerged victorious in Finland's presidential elections, securing 52 percent of the votes according to a preliminary count.
In the election's second round, Stubb faced Pekka Haavisto, 65, who got 48 percent of the votes. Haavisto ran as an independent but is a long-time member of the Green League.
Stubb defeated Haavisto with very small margins, identical to those by whic...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Johannes Jauhiainen is a freelance journalist and civil servant developing local democracy in Helsinki, Finland. He previously worked for an international foundation promoting dialogue in the Euro-Mediterranean region, as an election observer for the OSCE and as a human rights observer.
Johannes Jauhiainen is a freelance journalist and civil servant developing local democracy in Helsinki, Finland. He previously worked for an international foundation promoting dialogue in the Euro-Mediterranean region, as an election observer for the OSCE and as a human rights observer.