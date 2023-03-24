Ad
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (r) in Ukraine in February with Ukrainian deputy prime minister Olga Stefanyshyna (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Von der Leyen pledges to help return Ukrainian children

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission and Poland are to hold an international conference to help find some 16,000 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"We aim to put international pressure to make all possible efforts to establish the whereabouts of the children," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (23 March).

"It's a horrible reminder of the darkest times of our history," she said. "It's something especially important to me," she added...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

