Von der Leyen pledges to help return Ukrainian children

The European Commission and Poland are to hold an international conference to help find some 16,000 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"We aim to put international pressure to make all possible efforts to establish the whereabouts of the children," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (23 March).

"It's a horrible reminder of the darkest times of our history," she said. "It's something especially important to me," she added...