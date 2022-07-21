Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin said the controversial Nord Stream 2 would be an option to increase gas supplies to Europe (Photo: nordstream2.com)

Europe sees Russian gas flows restart, amid winter fears

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline restarted on Thursday (21 July) after 10 days of maintenance work, easing concerns over German storage levels and supplies from Russia.

The pipeline, connecting Russia and Germany, is expected to supply 530 GWh during the day, according to data sent by Gazprom to Gascade, the German grid operator.

But this represents only 30 percent of its capacity, the president of the German Network Agency, Klaus Müller,

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

