Mario Draghi called for an additional EU summit in July to work out a joint response to battle inflation and recession (Photo: European Parliament)

EU summit's uncertainty in the face of economic war

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Top of the agenda for the 27 EU leaders gathered in Brussels was the fallout of what has become a fully-fledged economic war with Russia.

Gas cut-offs and disrupted supply of food and resources have driven up inflation in the bloc to 8.1 percent.

As a result, although the EU economy is still expected to grow this year, a recession is fast becoming a threat, especially for some of the most indebted member countries.

Leaders on Friday (24 June) spoke of the importance of uni...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

