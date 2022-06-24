EU summit's uncertainty in the face of economic war

Top of the agenda for the 27 EU leaders gathered in Brussels was the fallout of what has become a fully-fledged economic war with Russia.

Gas cut-offs and disrupted supply of food and resources have driven up inflation in the bloc to 8.1 percent.

As a result, although the EU economy is still expected to grow this year, a recession is fast becoming a threat, especially for some of the most indebted member countries.

Leaders on Friday (24 June) spoke of the importance of uni...