In its YouTube ads energy giant ExxonMobil suggests its experimental algae biofuels could one day reduce transport emissions - but the company has spent less than 0.2 percent of its total investment in biofuels (Photo: Roy Luck)

Call for 'tobacco-style' health warnings on fossil-fuel ads

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Environmental lawyers have said advertising by fossil-fuel companies should either be banned or come with "tobacco-style" health warnings about the risks their products and operations pose to people's wellbeing and the environment.

In a new analysis published on Monday (19 April), the NGO ClientEarth accused some of the world's biggest fossil fuel companies of using advertising to "greenwash" their contributions to climate...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

