EU's China 'de-risking' strategy: a roadmap without directions

With Ukraine at the top of the EU's agenda and its dependence on China growing, European leaders tried to present a united front at their summit this week in Brussels on where to take the relationship.
Paradoxically, the news is that nothing particularly new came out of the two-day summit. The final published conclusions of the EU leaders' meeting have not changed from the draft version seen by EUobserver and dated Wednesday.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
