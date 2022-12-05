EU ministers in fresh battle on joint debt, after Biden subsidies

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has called for a new European shared-debt tool to help bolster the bloc's sustainable industries, in response to the giant US subsidy package for green tech. \n \n"I want to repeat how much our conviction is that Europe, like the US, must equip itself with the same simple, massive and effective tool to re-industrialise the continent," Le Maire told journalists at arrival in Brussels on Monday (5 December), where he will meet EU finance ministers for two ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.