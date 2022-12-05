Ad
euobserver
German finance minister Christian Lindner has opposed calls for new EU debt (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

EU ministers in fresh battle on joint debt, after Biden subsidies

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has called for a new European shared-debt tool to help bolster the bloc's sustainable industries, in response to the giant US subsidy package for green tech. \n \n"I want to repeat how much our conviction is that Europe, like the US, must equip itself with the same simple, massive and effective tool to re-industrialise the continent," Le Maire told journalists at arrival in Brussels on Monday (5 December), where he will meet EU finance ministers for two ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

The Netherlands really doesn't want new joint debt
EU Commission pitches loosening fiscal rules for ‘new reality’
'Frugals' renew effort to reduce excessive debt
German finance minister Christian Lindner has opposed calls for new EU debt (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections