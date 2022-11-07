Post-Brexit, UK is now reliant on EU goodwill for its security

The UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), contains substantial provisions for internal security cooperation, including on police and judicial matters. However, the TCA represents a "security downgrade" especially for the UK, even if the agreement did not cross any of the UK's red lines.
The first threat to the British internal security relates to issues in Northern Ireland.
The UK an...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr. Christos Kourtelis is lecturer in European and International Politics at Loughborough University. Dan Sutton is a postgraduate researcher at the University of Manchester.
Dr. Christos Kourtelis is lecturer in European and International Politics at Loughborough University. Dan Sutton is a postgraduate researcher at the University of Manchester.