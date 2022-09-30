Ukrainian chess prodigy: 'We are not going to resign ... anywhere'

Sisters Anna and Mariya Muzychuk are world champion chess grandmasters from Ukraine.

Only weeks ago they secured gold at the 2022 Olympiad in India, a biennial chess tournament where national teams around the world compete.

"We came, and we won, and we showed our strength," Anna Muzychuk told EUobserver on Thursday (29 September).

"We are not going to resign anywhere ... at any field," says the 32-year old, in what suggests ...