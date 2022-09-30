Ukrainian chess prodigy: 'We are not going to resign ... anywhere'

Sisters Anna and Mariya Muzychuk are world champion chess grandmasters from Ukraine.
Only weeks ago they secured gold at the 2022 Olympiad in India, a biennial chess tournament where national teams around the world compete.
"We came, and we won, and we showed our strength," Anna Muzychuk told EUobserver on Thursday (29 September).
"We are not going to resign anywhere ... at any field," says the 32-year old, in what suggests ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.